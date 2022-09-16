U.P. officials survey Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama

Islamic institute was established in 1898

Staff Reporter Lucknow
September 16, 2022 02:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials visit Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, in Lucknow on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of officials from the Lucknow district administration conducted a survey at the famous Muslim seminary, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, in the capital on Thursday. The visit is in line with the orders of the State government to conduct surveys of all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

The team collected information as per the 12-point proforma, which requires information from the madrasas about the names and details of the organisations running a seminary, number of students, the source of funding, the year of establishment, course curriculum offered in these institutions and facilities provided/available in the madrasas, among other details.

Established in 1898, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama is one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in India and is said to be one of the few institutes in South Asia that teaches the Islamic sciences completely in Arabic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi, the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), one of the leading bodies of Muslims in India, is also the chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama. Recently, the AIMPLB had questioned the government on the survey alleging that it was taking arbitrary and unconstitutional action on the madrasas.

The State government has maintained that the survey is being conducted in accordance with the stipulations of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and to check if basic facilities were being provided to those studying in these Islamic seminaries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Since the decision of the government to conduct the survey, all the major Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has accused the ruling dispensation of terrorising the Muslim community with such acts. Instead, the government should focus on improving the condition of the government- and government-aided madrasas, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app