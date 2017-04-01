U.P. meat impasse likely to end

After assurances by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, agitating meat traders in the State on Friday hinted they were ready to resume business provided their licences were renewed.

The licences expired on March 31 and the meat traders have requested the CM to direct the administration to renew the licences within the next few days.

“We had a positive meeting with the CM. He assured us he would direct officials to renew our licences. After his assurances, we appeal to our people to start opening their shops as and when their licences get renewed,” said Haji Shakeel Qureshi, a representative of the All India Meat Association and the All India Meat and Livestock Exporters’ Association.

The meat traders have been on strike against the police action faced by them in the crackdown on “illegal abattoirs” by the State government.

CM visits cow shelter

Meanwhile, the CM paid a visit to a cow shelter in Lucknow run by Mulayam Singh’s second son Prateek Yadav and wife Aparna Yadav. The CM spent time with cows and fed them, even as he walked through the premises with the Yadavs by his side. Ms. Yadav had visited the CM soon after he was elected to the post, and the gesture had triggered speculation of her growing proximity to the BJP.

She has regularly spoken in laudatory terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.