U.P. looks to tackle pollution by ‘dust control audits’ in construction sites

November 06, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Sunday directed officials to intensify visits to construction sites and match the self-declared data provided by the construction agencies/industrial groups during self-declaration in ‘dust control audits’, with the actual situation on the spot.

“Officials are directed to visit construction sites and match the self-declared data with the actual situation on the spot,” said the UPPCB.

Three years back, the U.P. started the self-audit of dust-generating projects like industrial constructions, infrastructure facilities buildings and roads to institutionalise the self-monitoring aimed at controlling air pollution. U.P. has the highest number of cities, 17, declared non-attainment cities, as consistently over a five-year, period, they fail to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter 10, which includes Lucknow, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur.

The Supreme Court of India on October 31, also directed the U.P. government to file an affidavit by November 7 on steps taken by it to control air pollution amid the rise in pollution levels in Delhi given stubble burning.

Last week, U.P. also instructed 2,188 industrial units adjoining districts of Delhi, to switch to biofuel and Non-compliance with stubble burning to result in a fine of ₹2,500 for areas less than two acres, ₹5000 for areas between two to five acres, and ₹15000 per acre for areas exceeding five acres for violators.

