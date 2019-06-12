U.P. illegal mining case: CBI conducts searches at 22 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 places in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an illegal minor mineral mining case.

The searches pertain to a First Information Report registered by the CBI in January against the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Mining Officer, a clerk and eight others, following an inquiry as per the Allahabad High Court’s directive.

It was alleged that the public servants allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur during 2012-16. They illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted “obstructed period” to the existing lease holders, as alleged.

Unauthorised persons were also allowed to excavate, steal minor minerals and extort money from the lease holders and from the drivers of vehicles transporting minerals.

In January, the agency had carried out searches at 12 places in U.P. and New Delhi. The CBI earlier said that the role of the then State Mining Ministers would also be probed. Samajwadi Party chief and former U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his colleague Gayatri Prajapati had held the portfolio during the check period.