U.P. govt. to table supplementary budget during winter session

December 04, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Lucknow

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence today. In the short session, likely to be held for three days, the State government will table the supplementary demands of grants for the financial year 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over an all-party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana requested cooperation from all parties for the upcoming session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav were, however, not present at the meeting.

The State government in a Cabinet meeting last month approved the proposal to organise the winter session from December 5. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government presented the budget for financial year 2022-23 on May 29. However, with the Lok Sabha elections coming up, the government is trying to speed up infrastructure-related development works. Hence, it is coming up with a supplementary budget.

The short three-day assembly session is being held after both the SP and the ruling BJP engaged in an aggressive byelection campaign for Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur, Khatauli Vidhan Sabha seats. The last assembly session held between September 19 and 23 witnessed massive protest by the SP, and the BJP trying to counter it. Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Yadav also took potshots at each other’s government over law and order issues.

ADVERTISEMENT