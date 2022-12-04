  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

U.P. govt. to table supplementary budget during winter session

The short three-day session begins today

December 04, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at an all party meeting a day before the Assembly session, in Lucknow, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at an all party meeting a day before the Assembly session, in Lucknow, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence today. In the short session, likely to be held for three days, the State government will table the supplementary demands of grants for the financial year 2022-23.

Presiding over an all-party meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana requested cooperation from all parties for the upcoming session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav were, however, not present at the meeting.

The State government in a Cabinet meeting last month approved the proposal to organise the winter session from December 5. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government presented the budget for financial year 2022-23 on May 29. However, with the Lok Sabha elections coming up, the government is trying to speed up infrastructure-related development works. Hence, it is coming up with a supplementary budget.

The short three-day assembly session is being held after both the SP and the ruling BJP engaged in an aggressive byelection campaign for Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur, Khatauli Vidhan Sabha seats. The last assembly session held between September 19 and 23 witnessed massive protest by the SP, and the BJP trying to counter it. Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Yadav also took potshots at each other’s government over law and order issues.

Related stories

Budget for overall development of Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022-23 meets aspirations of people: CM Yogi Adityanath
Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.