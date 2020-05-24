U.P. govt. filing ‘false cases’ against party leaders, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is filing “false cases” against its leaders to harass them and hide its failures.

“We condemn the arrest of our party U.P. president Ajay Kumar Lallu. All legal assistance is being provided to ensure his early release but the arrest underlines the grim situation in Uttar Pradesh — where a weak government has resorted to anti-democratic tendencies to hide its failures,” senior leader Ahmed Patel said.

The government had arrested Mr. Lallu and filed a case against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s aide Sandeep Singh.

“There is no confrontation with the State government and our only intent is to help the migrants and the Congress is not doing any politics,” party leader Rajeev Shukla said at an online press conference.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra slammed BSP leader Mayawati for blaming the party for the migrant crisis. “The Congress has been out of power in the State since 1989 and all the State PSUs and industries have been sold by Mayawati during her four terms as Chief Minister,” she said.

The Congress leaders claimed that they are not afraid of cases but citizens should note that “the cases are being registered for helping the poor”.