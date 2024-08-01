U.P. Govt excludes minorities from welfare scheme: SP MP Javed Ali Khan in Rajya Sabha 

Minorities are deliberately being excluded from the Uttar Pradesh Government’s programme extending grants for economically weaker OBC families for their daughter’s wedding, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan raised in the Rajya Sabha on August 1.

Mr. Khan, speaking during the Zero Hour — when members can raise issues of national importance, cited a letter from the district administration in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, inviting him for a meeting to disburse the grant. Mr. Khan pointed out that at the very outset the letter issued by the district’s Backward Welfare department, says that the programme is for “OBC (excluding minorities)”.

“As per the Constitution, we are a welfare state and a secular country. By Welfare State, we mean that the State will work for upliftment of Dalit and Backward classes and by secular we mean that the State will not discriminate on the basis of religion,” Mr. Khan said in the Rajya Sabha. Such orders from the Yogi Adityanath Government, Mr. Khan said, violate both these tenets of the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Khan said that he spoke to both the Social Welfare Minister in the U.P. Government and at the Centre but still has not found a resolution to the issue. Speaking to The Hindu later, Mr. Khan explained that the SP Government under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had started an exclusive programme for minorities called “Hamari Beti, Uska Kal”. Under the scheme, the government provided a financial grant of ₹30,000 for the marriage of the girls. In 2017 after the BJP Government led by Yogi Adityanath took over, all the welfare schemes for the minorities were scrapped. The SP Government also had a parallel scheme for OBCs on similar lines. Mr. Khan said adding that when the scheme for minorities ended, it was only natural that they should have been covered under different programmes.

“The orders such as these are anti-constitutional and are a direct attack on the minorities. The U.P. Government is travelling the extra mile to exclude Muslims & other minorities from welfare programmes. This is part of their elaborate project at othering one section of the society.”