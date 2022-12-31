U.P. govt. discusses security plans for G-20 events

December 31, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Lucknow

In the wake of the upcoming G-20 events to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the State administration on Saturday organised a high-level meeting to discuss strategies regarding security arrangements.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to constitute a three-level security committee to oversee the conferences and made it clear that any laxity in the security of the conferences/events and the dignitaries present would not be tolerated.

The State is likely to organise multiple events related to G-20 in four cities – Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra and Greater Noida. Six events are likely to take place in Varanasi, while four conferences will be organised in Agra. Varanasi will also host the important conference of G-20 Development Ministers.

Earlier this month, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Varanasi, had said that Kashi (Varanasi) would be one of the important venues of the G-20 meetings.

The security committees to be set up for the events are: the U.P. police security co-ordination committee, the airport security and protocol co-ordination committee and the district-level security committee. The Inspector General (Law and Order) will be the nodal officer of these committees.

The government has also asked the police department to keep in mind the standard security protocol of the President, the Prime Minister, and other international and national dignitaries while making the security arrangements.

Mr. Adityanath also instructed the law enforcement agencies to prepare a separate detailed plan at eight different levels – for advance security liaison, motorcade parking and route mapping, staff and security personnel verification, airport protocol and security coordination, food security, traffic arrangement, media arrangement and medical task force.