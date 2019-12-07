U.P. govt. announces ₹25 lakh compensation for Unnao rape victim’s family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh for the family of the Unnao rape victim, a senior official said here.

Other facilities to be extended to the family will be looked at the local level, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

Senior U.P. minister Swami Prasad Maurya who was sent to Unnao to meet the bereaved family, also made an announcement in this regard there.

“The Chief Minister is very much with the family of the deceased in this hour of crisis. The culprits will be dealt with sternly and punished. A fast track court will be set up with this view in mind,” Mr. Maurya said.

Besides ₹25 lakh, the family will be given a government house, he said.

Earlier in the day, U.P. ministers Maurya, Kamal Rani Varun and local BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj met the victim’s family in Unnao .

The 23-year-old rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90% burns after being set afire by the accused died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday.