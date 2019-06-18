UP government to now issue press releases in Sanskrit also

In a bid to promote Sanskrit, the Uttar Pradesh government will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Hindi, English and Urdu, an official said on June 18, 2019.

The first Sanskrit press note was issued by the State information department on June 17.

Senior officials of the department said that important government information and speeches of Chief Minister Adityanath will be released in Sanskrit too.

The department has decided to take the help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for translating the CM’s speeches.

“This is the first time that such a step is being taken. The Chief Minister’s speech at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi was released in Sanskrit and was well received. Now we plan to expand it further,” the official said.

During a function on June 17, Adityanath had said, “Sanskrit is in the DNA of India, it is now limited to the work of priests.”

Incidentally, there are 25 Sanskrit periodicals in UP.