U.P. government gives push to development projects in Ayodhya

With the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya likely to be completed by early 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government—with support from the Centre—is developing many allied infrastructural and developmental projects in the temple town with the aim of making it a tourism hub of international standards.

The State government claims to be undertaking development projects worth thousands of crores in an effort to restore the city’s magnificence. These include the construction of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport, which in the beginning can facilitate movement of 300 passengers per hour; the beautification of 108 mythological ponds, including the ancient Surya Kund; a railway station to be equipped with world-class facilities; construction of Ayodhya Bypass (Ring Road); and widening of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Path, Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg, Bhakti Path and Ram Path.

The government plans to complete these projects ahead of the inauguration of the temple. Speaking about the airport, Rajiv Kulshtra, Engineer In-charge, Airport Authority of India (AAI), said that 50% work on the runways was complete. While the target for completion of the first phase was scheduled for December 2022, it will now be completed by March 2023, he said, adding that the operational part and licensing will be initiated afterwards.

The first phase of the Airport is for domestic operations only, while the second phase is meant for international operations.

The new railway station is under construction over an area of more than 10,000 square metres in Ayodhya. The Ministry of Railways under the Central government spending ₹200 crore on the project to epuip the station with world-class facilities.

As part of the town overhaul, the government has decided to replace the web of open electric wires with underground cables by June 2023 and a budget of ₹179.60 crore has been allocated for it. “The total cost of the project being carried out under ‘Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power 2047’ programme is ₹179.60 crore. Apart from this, 3,81,536 LED lights have been distributed so far in Ayodhya under the Ujala scheme,” said the U.P. government. It has also released ₹107 crore as the first instalment to develop the areas surrounding the Ram temple.

The beautification of 108 mythological ponds, including the ancient Surya Kund, is also in progress and likely to be completed by the end of 2022. A new five-floor building is under construction within the premises of Ayodhya’s Rajarshi Dashrath medical college. it is set to have a 200-bed facility equipped to cater to the needs of serious patients, removing the need for them to travel to Lucknow for the same.

As far as the temple construction is concerned, roughly 50% of the work has been completed and Lord Ram would be seated in the sanctum sanctorum in January 2024. “By December 2023 sanctum sanctorum and the first floor will be ready,” said Prakash Gupta, who is associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Citizens of Ayodhya argue that they have to bear temporary pain as roads are blocked or diverted to make way for the rapid infrastructural development. However, they are hopeful that within a few years, the town will reap dividends as millions will visit Ayodhya for the grand temple, thereby boosting the town’s tourism prospects.

The U.P. government hopes to attract roughly 10 crore people after the completion of the temple. “After all the temple is a national monument, Ayodhya is getting revamped. Hence, construction of the bypass, roads, ponds etc., are causing disruption to the town but once these developmental projects along with the temple get completed, the whole town will benefit,” said Manoj Yadav, a resident from Ranopali locality.

The same was argued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 4 at an election rally in Himachal Pradesh, where he said the grand temple in Ayodhya is going to be the ‘national temple’ of India.