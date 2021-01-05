U.P. crematorium roof collapse | Yogi Adityanath warns of action under NSA against accused

Ghaziabad

05 January 2021 15:10 IST

U.P. Chief Minister says such incidents occur due to poor monitoring of projects by officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said Muradnagar-like incidents occurred because of poor monitoring of civic projects by officials and warned that the National Security Act would be invoked against those found guilty in investigation, official sources said.

Twenty-five people had died after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area on Sunday, leading to a public outcry over the quality of the material used in the project, which was completed only a couple of months ago.

“The CM has also said that the cost of the damage would be recovered from the guilty,” said a senior official at the Chief Minister Information Campus.

Advertising

Advertising

In a review meeting on Monday, the CM said such incidents were the result of poor monitoring of civil projects by senior officials and pulled up the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad and Meerut Commissioner on why the physical examination of the project was not conducted when clear orders were given last September that every project above ₹50 lakh should be physically verified. A task force was also formed to monitor the quality of projects.

Meanwhile, the process of blacklisting contractor Ajay Tyagi, who was arrested late on Monday, has started.

So far, three civic officials and the contractor have been arrested by the Ghaziabad police on the basis of an FIR lodged by the son of a deceased.

The Opposition has been taken the government to task over the incident. On Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the roof was made of sand.