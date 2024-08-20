ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, others for missing hearing in 2001 protest case

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Sultanpur (UP)

The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Sultanpur court on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh skipping the hearing in a two-decade-old case and ordered police to arrest and produce him on August 28.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Mr. Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The accused however did not appear before the court.

Their advocate, Madan Singh, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22.

The date for the next hearing in the MP/MLA court of Special Magistrate Shubham Verma will be determined later in the evening, he said.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer told PTI.

On June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city’s Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda against the poor power supply.

Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station.

All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023, and awarded three months imprisonment.

On August 9, the six were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.

