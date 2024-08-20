U.P. court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, others for missing hearing

A Sultanpur court on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) took strong objection to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh skipping the hearing in a two-decade-old case and ordered police to arrest and produce him on August 28.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Mr. Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The accused however did not appear before the court.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer told PTI.