U.P. Cong leader demands expulsion of Ghulam Nabi Azad from party

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organisation.
Twenty-three Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organisational changes.
“In the CWC meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by his letter but now the issue was over. Even after that, he talked to the media and posted on Facebook the next day,” Naseeb Pathan, who was party MLC between 2004 and 2016, Mr. Pathan said.
“As he has broken the party’s discipline, he should be made ‘azad’ and expelled from the party,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Pathan had released a video on social media over the matter.
“You know you (Azad) got 320 votes in the assembly when you contested for the first time. After that you went everywhere as nominated. It’s not appropriate to say such things about the party,” he said.
When contacted, the party’s media coordinator Lalan Kumar said, “I am aware of this statement but I am not well.”
This is not the first time that Mr. Pathan has given a statement against Mr. Azad.
After the 2017 assembly polls, he had said that Mr. Azad, who was UP Congress in-charge at that time, should take responsibility for the party’s poor show in the elections and resign.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath