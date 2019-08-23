UP Cabinet reshuffle: Adityanath keeps 37 departments, including Home, Revenue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated portfolios to ministers inducted into the Cabinet, keeping 37 departments, including Home and Revenue, with him.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was given the charge of PWD, food processing, entertainment tax and public enterprises departments. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma was allocated secondary and higher education, science and technology, electronics and IT departments, according to an official statement on Thursday night.

Besides other departments, Adityanath also kept housing, mining, secretariat administration, appointment, information and institutional finance.

Suresh Kumar Khanna was given the important finance, parliamentary affairs and medical education departments. Ashotosh Tondon got the charge of the urban development ministry.

Jai Pratap Singh got medical education and family welfare departments, previously held by State government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, who will now hold the charge of khadi, silk industries, NRI and export promotion departments, it said.

Agriculture, agriculture education and agriculture research departments were given to Surya Pratap Shahi.

Swami Prasad Maurya has been given labour, employment and coordination departments, while Satish Mahana got industrial development department.

Brijesh Pathak will hold the charge of law, justice, and rural engineering services departments, while Mahendra Singh will look after the Jal Shakti department.

Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi got civil aviation, political pension, minority welfare and Muslim Waqf and Haj departments.

Upendra Tiwari was given the charge of sports, youth welfare and panchayati raj departments. Nilkanth Tiwari got tourism, culture, religious affairs while Kapil Dev Agarwal got commercial education.

Satish Dwivedi was given the basic education department and Ashok Katariya the transport.

The Agricultural marketing department was given to Shriram Chauhan.

On Wednesday, Mr. Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the State two and a half years ago.

Twenty-three ministers were sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

Six of the 23 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six as ministers of State with an independent charge and the remaining 11 got the MoS rank.

Five ministers had resigned Tuesday night from the original 43-member ministry.