U.P. Budget disappointed every section of society, says Akhilesh Yadav

March 01, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - Lucknow

Calling the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 “directionless”, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that the Budget didn’t give any solution to the existing problems in the State and disappointed every section of the society.

“The U.P. government claimed the unemployment rate is 4.2%; meaning 90% of the youth force is employed, which is false. You have let down every section of the population, from farmers to youth to women,” Mr. Yadav said in the Vidhan Sabha.

Mocking the State government’s ambitious target of making U.P. a $1 trillion economy by 2027, the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha said, “You need a growth rate of 34% yearly for the next four years to achieve the target. The growth rate in the last five years has been between 7-8%, hence achieving the target is impossible.”

Talking about the Global Investors Summit (GIS)- 2023, Mr. Yadav alleged that all the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the U.P. government were still in the air.

On Adityanath’s remark

Mr. Yadav also reacted to the remarks made by Mr. Adityanath against him and stressed on the need to abandon using the name of someone’s father in the House. “This tradition needs to be abandoned, Netaji has not taught me that,” said the former CM.

Earlier last week, in a face-off inside the Vidhan Sabha, Mr. Adityanath while attacking Mr. Yadav had said, “ Sharm to tumhe karni chahiye jo apne baap ka samman nahi kar paye” (You should be ashamed that you failed to respect your father).

The SP president also touched upon the Ramcharitmanas controversy and added the party was not against the holy book. “I did not ask about Ramcharitmanas. Rather we asked who is considered a Shudra by the ruling party?” he said.

Mr. Yadav while referring to the CM’s statement ‘ Apradhiyo Ko Mitti me Mila Denge (We will destroy criminals) following the Prayagraj murder, alleged the government was running through rhetoric.