U.P best tableau, Navy best marching contingent among Services at R-Day parade

CISF contingent best among Central Armed Police Forces and auxiliary forces

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, based on theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’, was adjudged the best among 12 States and Union Territories (UT) at this year’s Republic Day parade, while the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared joint winners among the Ministries and departments.

The marching contingent of the Navy was adjudged the best among the Services, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was named the best among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and auxiliary forces.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25 and 31, according to the Defence Ministry.

“Three panels of judges were appointed to assess the performance of the marching contingents from the Services, CAPFs/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Central Ministries/departments,” a Ministry statement said.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on ‘Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs’, the Ministry said.

The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was ‘National Education Policy’, while that of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’. Nine tableaux of the Central Ministries/departments participated in the parade.

“The tableaux of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme ‘Subhash @125’ and the ‘Vande Bharatam’ dance group have been selected for the special prize category,” the statement said.

Popular choice awards

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best among the Services, while the Central Reserve Police Force topped the chart on MyGov from the CAPFs and others.

Maharashtra was voted as the best tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. Its tableau was based on theme ‘Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra’. “The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir on theme ‘Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir’ finished third,” according to the statement.

The tableau of the Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts was adjudged as the best one among the Central Ministries/departments based on people’s selection. The theme was ‘India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment’, the statement added.