Unsustainable consumption needs urgent attention to confront global environmental challenges: Bhupender Yadav

February 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi:

Bhupender Yadav said India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement

PTI

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth with Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Prahlad Singh Patel during the ‘India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress’ conference, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unsustainable production and consumption need urgent attention, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at a joint India-Denmark forum on February 28, adding that the two countries can set an example for the world in achieving climate goals.

Speaking at the 'India – Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress Conference' in New Delhi, the Minister noted that the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership is an appropriate forum to exchange ideas, best practices, knowledge, technology, and capacity building for promoting sustainable lifestyles, not only in Denmark and India, but in Europe and the whole world.

Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Princess Mary Elizabeth were also present at the event. "Unsustainable production and consumption need urgent attention if we are to confront the global environmental and climate change-related challenges facing us today. We need to act fast before it is too late," Bhupender Yadav said.

He said India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. He said together, the two countries can show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible.

"It is also necessary, at the same time, to commit ourselves to the founding principles of the Rio Convention," he added. The Environment Minister also said that at the recently-concluded COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, the importance of sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production (SCP) in global efforts to combat climate change was underscored.

He also called the attention of the gathering to LiFE or Lifestyle for Environment, which was announced and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow. He said in line with the global commitment to achieve SDGs (sustainable development goals) by 2030, Mission LiFE contributes directly or indirectly to almost all the SDGs.

Bhupender Yadav emphasised that everyone needs to ensure that one's lifestyles are in sync at all levels with the resources available on the planet.

“Let's resolve to work together tirelessly to build a sustainable and inclusive future where no one is left behind!”, he said.

He further said that as the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India seeks to lead by example, and invited the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE.

The Green Strategic Partnership was launched during a virtual summit in September, 2020 by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Modi.

The bilateral cooperation is focussed on promoting green and sustainable development, including green hydrogen, renewable energy and waste water management.

