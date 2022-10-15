Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

“The minimum support price of rabi crops will be announced very soon,” he added.

PTI New Delhi
October 15, 2022 12:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Singh Tomar. File

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on October 15 said unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from States to assess the extent of damage.

"Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is under way and we are waiting for reports from the States to assess the extent of damage," Mr. Tomar told reporters.

Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable, he said, adding that despite all measures in place, cultivators are at the mercy of nature.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State governments have State Disaster Relief Funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage, he said. “The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sowing of rabi crops, especially oilseeds and pulses, has begun across the country and about 7.34 lakh hectares have been covered so far, according to Agriculture Ministry data released on Friday. Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop but its sowing data has not yet been reported from the States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Agriculture
agriculture
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app