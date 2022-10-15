Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

“The minimum support price of rabi crops will be announced very soon,” he added.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on October 15 said unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from States to assess the extent of damage.

"Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is under way and we are waiting for reports from the States to assess the extent of damage," Mr. Tomar told reporters.

Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable, he said, adding that despite all measures in place, cultivators are at the mercy of nature.

The State governments have State Disaster Relief Funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage, he said. “The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon,” he added.

Sowing of rabi crops, especially oilseeds and pulses, has begun across the country and about 7.34 lakh hectares have been covered so far, according to Agriculture Ministry data released on Friday. Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop but its sowing data has not yet been reported from the States.