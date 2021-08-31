UNSC Resolution on Taliban divides P-5 members as sources maintain it serves India’s interest ‘at this time’

NEW DELHI:

31 August 2021 15:02 IST

The United Nations Security Council under India’s presidency passed the Resolution that reminded Taliban to stand by its commitment to prevent international terrorism.

Resolution 2593 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) addresses India’s major concerns on Afghanistan “at this time”, informed sources said here on Tuesday. The observation came hours after the UNSC under India’s presidency passed the Resolution that reminded Taliban to stand by its commitment to prevent international terrorism but left the P-5 countries divided over the issue.

The Resolution failed to get consensus support from all the permanent members of the UNSC. Russia and China abstained during the voting over the draft saying it divided the approach to the Afghan crisis.

Russian representative at the UNSC pointed out that the author of the draft resolution, that is the U.S., has divided terrorists in Afghanistan into “ours and theirs” indicating at a changing stance of the U.S. towards the Taliban and its allied Haqqani Network which has in the past attacked both American and Indian targets in Afghanistan. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, representing India at the UNSC highlighted the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and said that these outfits should be “called out and condemned” without referring to the Haqqani Network that is likely to come up at the Taliban Sanctions Committee for a discussion among the members for possible delisting.

Advertising

Advertising

It was learnt, however, that the Indian diplomatic team at the U.N. tried to build consensus and reached out to “high-level official contacts” on all sides. The draft resolution called upon the Taliban to stand by its commitment to stop any terrorist activity from originating from the territory of Afghanistan. It also “calls on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the U.N., its specialised agencies and implementing partners, and all humanitarian actors engaged in humanitarian relief activity, including with respect to internally displaced persons, to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need.”

Sources said that a high-level group consisting of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials are focused on ensuring evacuation of stranded Indians from Afghanistan and also airlifting of religious minority groups from Kabul.

“The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions,” said a source familiar with the Indian government’s response to the evolving crisis in Afghanistan where Taliban has been celebrating since the last U.S. aircraft left earlier on Tuesday morning.