UNSC meeting on Kashmir postponed

The special meeting of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on Kashmir will not be convened on Tuesday, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

The meeting was sought by China to discuss India's controversial decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir will not be discussed in the Security Council today. Our position has been very clear. Kashmir issue has to be treated bilaterally (between India and Pakistan). We have highlighted this several times recently,” a French diplomatic source told The Hindu.

China's move comes ahead of the expected meeting between the Special Representatives of India and China to discuss the border issue. It also cast a shadow on the upcoming ‘2+2’ meeting between India and the U.S. where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper will host their Indian counterparts S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The UNSC had met on August 16, after China insisted on reviving the “India-Pakistan Question” in the world body's highest decision making unit where the issue had been dormant since it was discussed way back in December 1971.