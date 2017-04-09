Unruly passengers will be placed on no-fly list: Sinha

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has warned that unruly passengers will likely be placed in a ‘no fly list’ that is being considered by the government.

“Ministry of Civil Aviation is strengthening rules so that a national no-fly list can be implemented, such incidents can be prevented, and safety ensured,” Mr. Sinha said, referring to the incident of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad’s alleged manhandling of an Air India staffer, which led to airlines imposing a travel ban on him. The airlines have withdrawn the ban, following a directive from the government.

“Air travellers should note that safety and security for passengers and crew is our paramount priority. Unruly or disruptive behaviour will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list,” the Minister said in a series of tweets.

Domestic airlines have witnessed 53 cases of unruly behaviour by passengers between July 2016 and March 2017.

Air passenger representatives welcome the move of establishing a ‘no-fly list’ —a practice followed by airlines in Europe and the U.S. “This is a well-established international practice and is needed for a country like ours where first-time flyers are nearly 20-25%,” said D. Sudhakara Reddy, national president of Air Passengers Association of India.

Experts said the ‘no fly list’ should be advisory in nature and not imposed upon the airlines. “No fly list should not be punitive in nature but merely act as a sound advisory that facilitates airlines to take the right precaution,” said Mark D. Martin, Founder and CEO of Martin Consulting. Carrying passengers on the ‘no fly list’ should be the prerogative of the airlines which should be allowed to charge an extra fee to such passengers, he added.

“Carriage of passengers may be allowed by the airlines which may charge an extra fee to such passengers as they are willing to take the risk to fly them,” Mr. Martin said.

Airlines in Europe and the U.S. have their own rules for dealing with unruly passengers and maintain their own ‘no fly list.’

However, it is unclear whether or not the government will look to impose a permanent ban on unruly passengers by putting them on a ‘no fly list.’ “A flying ban is meant to prevent future unruly behaviour, not to punish past behaviour,” Mr. Sinha said on Saturday.

“The ban is mostly limited to the airline with which the incident has happened and there is no blanket ban,” Mr. Reddy said, talking about the international practices. “However, airlines do exchange the list of those who are banned from flying due to unruly behaviour and they can be denied a seat,” he added.

Mr. Martin said that airlines in European countries usually impose a 12 month ban on unruly passengers after which the airlines keep such passengers under watch and impose a permanent ban in case of repeated offence. He also said that before establishing a ‘no fly list,’ the government should also identify an appellate body where passengers can challenge the airlines’ decision to ban them. “A mature aviation market should have laws to protect passenger rights. Everything boils down to consumer courts at present,” he said.

The present rules are silent on certain areas relating to the ban on a passenger to board a flight. Airlines can refuse passengers to board a plane or can off-load them if they are “likely to be unruly and disruptive” and “pose a threat to the safety and security of the flight.” However, the nature and the duration of the ban has not defined by the law.