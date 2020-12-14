Unprovoked aggression at Himalayan frontiers reminder of how world is changing, says Rajnath Singh

14 December 2020 13:01 IST

No question of taking retrograde steps against agricultural sector ever: Mr. Singh on farmers’ protest

The unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged and how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the FICCI annual general meeting.

“As you are aware, there is big build-up of Armed Forces at the LAC in Ladakh. In these testing times our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude. They fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back.

“The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. Whenever there is a situation at the LAC, the most obvious outcome is a comparison between India and China’s military strength,” Mr. Singh said.

“There can be a serious debate on who owns more military might but when it comes to soft power there is no scope of ambiguity; India is far ahead of China when it comes to leading the world with ideas,” the Defence Minister added.

“India, due to its location, size, population and economy, has always been at the strategic forefront of global security. We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, yet, we have fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us but later, they understood we were right about Pakistan being the fountainhead of terrorism,” he said.

“And now again our brave forces are there in the forefront fighting icy winds to guard our borders and to fulfill their responsibility. The question is if our industry can also stand shoulder to shoulder with our forces,” Mr. Singh added.

On farmers’ agitation

“Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full.

“There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind,” Mr. Singh said, speaking on the ongoing farmers’ protests.

“We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue,” he added.