‘Unnecessary remarks’ on films | PM Modi didn’t name anyone but his advice important, says Narottam Mishra

January 18, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on January 18 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members against making “unnecessary remarks“ on films was not directed at any individual but was of utmost importance.

On Tuesday, the concluding day of the BJP national executive held in Delhi, Mr. Modi reportedly told party workers that no one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work done by the party.

Responding to a question on the PM’s reported remarks, Mr. Mishra — who has often targeted filmmakers and actors in the past — said that the PM’s remarks were shirodharya (a Hindi word that signifies something considered extremely important and whose closest translation is the English phrase “Your word is my command”).

“No one’s name has been taken but his every word and every sentence is shirodharya (of utmost importance) to us and that’s why all the workers have received inspiration from there [national executive]. Our conduct and behaviour are always filled with his guidance and energy and will continue to be filled even further,” he said.

Last month, Mr. Mishra had objected to actor Deepika Padukone’s costumes in the upcoming film Pathaan and had even hinted at a possible ban on the film in Madhya Pradesh.

Last October, he had threatened legal action against the upcoming film Adipurush for its alleged “wrong” depiction of Hindu deities, particularly Lord Hanuman. Apart from films, he has also expressed critical views on advertisements and sharply retorted to comments made by actors and filmmakers who have voiced their opinions on the new trend of boycotting films.

Ducks questions on new controversy

Mr. Mishra didn’t reply to questions regarding the protests against another upcoming film Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh directed by Rajkumari Santoshi. In a departure from the usual trend in M.P., it is the right-wing groups that are supporting the film while the NSUI is objecting to it.

Meanwhile, Congress Media Department in charge K.K. Mishra said that it would have been better if the Prime Minister had taken the names of Mr. [Narottam] Mishra and his cabinet/party colleagues, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Huzur (Bhopal) MLA Rameshwar Sharma. Mr. [K.K.] Mishra further alleged that the BJP leaders made such statements in connivance with filmmakers to derive benefits.