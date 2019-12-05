Unnao rape victim airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

The rape victim who was set on fire by five men in Unnao was airlifted to Delhi hospital on Thursday evening.

The woman who sustained 90% burn injuries and was in a “very serious” condition was taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital by an air ambulance, Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI.

A green corridor was created to move her from the hospital here to Amausi airport to ensure there was no delay due to the traffic in Lucknow.

Mr. Meshram said a team of doctors accompanied the woman.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said: “We are making preparations to shift the victim to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi for better treatment.”

The woman, who was raped in December last year, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli early Thursday morning when she was attacked.

“The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 a.m. is very serious. She has 90% burn injuries and we are taking the utmost care. A team of doctors is observing her,” said Dr. Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent at Lucknow’s Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital.

The five men who allegedly set her on fire were later arrested. Two of them were accused of raping her.

While one of the two accused was out on bail, the other man had been on the run.

The police initially took the woman to the community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital. She was then referred to the Lucknow hospital, police said.