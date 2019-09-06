Unnao cases: Delhi HC can decide on special proceedings at AIIMS, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Delhi High Court the liberty to decide on a plea made by the trial judge of five cases of crimes committed against the Unnao rape survivor and her family to hold special proceedings at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A Bench led by Justice Deepak Gupta further gave a fortnight more for the CBI to complete its probe into the ‘accident’ of July 28 in which the now 19-year-old rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her relatives killed after a truck collided with their car near Rae Bareli.

On August 19, the court gave the CBI an extension of two weeks to complete the investigation in the road accident case.

‘No pressure’

The apex court said there was no pressure on trial judge Dharmesh Sharma to complete the trial in 45 days. He could approach it if and when he felt it necessary for an extension to compete the trial.

On August 1, the court transferred the five cases from a CBI court in Lucknow to its counterpart in Delhi. It also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the rape survivor ₹25 lakh as interim compensation.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on that day ordered that the trial in the cases be held on a day-to-day basis and completed within 45 days. The court had even gone the extra mile to zero in on Mr. Sharma as the trial judge.

Four of the five cases are the rape in 2017; a false case hoisted against her father under the Arms Act by conniving police officers; the custodial death of the survivor’s father after he was arrested in an Arms case; and a second instance of gang-rape of the survivor. Though the CBI has filed charge sheets in these cases, the Lucknow court is yet to frame charges against the accused persons.

The fifth case concerns the “accident”.

In fact, it was only later the apex court came to know that she had, days before the ‘accident’, reached out to the CJI in a letter. But her cry for help had largely remained unnoticed in the court’s Registry for almost a fortnight.

Her letter, dated July 12, had spelt out threats to her life and her family from the accused persons, which include Kuldeep Singh Sengar, four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau. The letter landed at the Registry on July 17 but did not reach the CJI’s table till July 30 — well after the ‘accident’ on Sunday.

The court had initially ordered the CBI to complete its probe into the ‘accident’ case in seven days.