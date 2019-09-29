Unnao rape: court asks Apple for data on Sengar’s location

A Delhi court on Saturday asked American technology giant Apple Inc to furnish by October 9 details of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, gave the manufacturer of the iPhone time till October 9 after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data, said lawyers related to the case.

Counsel for Apple India Pvt Ltd. told the court that the company needed to seek instructions regarding availability of the data because as of now, it was not known whether the data was stored or not, and if yes, where and whether it was available.

The company counsel further said they were yet to take a decision on the format in which the data, if available, could be supplied to the court.

The court directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorised person of the company.

Road accident

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after getting seriously injured in a road accident in which the hand of the former MLA is suspected.

The court has already framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and put him on trial.