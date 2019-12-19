Unnao rape case: Sengar may serve sentence in Delhi

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was on Monday convicted of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in June 2017, may have to serve his sentence in a Delhi prison.

“The trial, as directed by the Supreme Court, took place in a Delhi court. Therefore, the convict will have to serve his sentence in a city jail. An appeal against the conviction can be made before the Delhi High Court,” said an official.

The next hearing on the quantum of sentence is on Friday.

The case was initially pursued by the U.P. police. However, alleging police inaction, the victim approached the Allahabad High Court in February last year and then attempted self-immolation outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8, 2018.

Days later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

After the matter came up before the Supreme Court in August this year, all the cases pertaining to the victim and her family members were shifted to Delhi.

Subsequently, on a court directive, Sengar was shifted from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh to the Tihar jail in Delhi, where he is currently lodged.

Based on its chargesheet, the court framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh. After the trial, the court convicted him. However, the co-accused was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted.

The CBI has sought maximum punishment for Sengar and adequate monetary compensation to the victim. Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, under which he had been found guilty, prescribes a minimum of 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment, besides fine. The next court hearing on the quantum of sentence is on Friday.