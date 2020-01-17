National

Unnao rape case: High Court seeks CBI’s response on Sengar’s appeal challenging conviction, life term

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal allowed Sengar to deposit in 60 days the fine amount of ₹25 lakh, out of which ₹10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor without any condition.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the CBI on expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal challenging his conviction and life term in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The bench has now posted the matter for May 4.

