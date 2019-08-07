National

Unnao rape case: Delhi court restrains media from revealing identity of survivor, family and witnesses

Security personnel stand guard in New Delhi on August 5, 2019 outside a court where the Unnao rape case trial is held.

Security personnel stand guard in New Delhi on August 5, 2019 outside a court where the Unnao rape case trial is held.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

A Delhi court August 7 directed the media to abstain from reporting names and address of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

On August 5, the court directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail in Delhi from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
witness
court administration
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2019 9:13:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/unnao-rape-case-delhi-court-restrains-media-from-revealing-identity-of-survivor-family-and-witnesses/article28863738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY