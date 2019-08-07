Unnao rape case: Delhi court restrains media from revealing identity of survivor, family and witnesses

A Delhi court August 7 directed the media to abstain from reporting names and address of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

On August 5, the court directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail in Delhi from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.