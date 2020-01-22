National

Unlike theocratic States like Pakistan and America, India is secular, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

He also said children of Jammu and Kashmir are "nationalists" and "sometimes they are motivated in the wrong direction."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal, and that is why “the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.”

Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Mr. Singh said: “We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn’t declare so.”

“Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here.

“They gave the slogan of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ — the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only,” he added.

He also said children of Jammu and Kashmir are "nationalists" and shouldn’t be seen in any other way. "Sometimes they are motivated in the wrong direction," he added.

