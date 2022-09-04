University Grants Commission to launch fellowships, research grants for single girl child, retired faculty on Teachers' Day

There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and ₹50,000 per annum as contingency

PTI New Delhi:
September 04, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The University Grants Commission will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers’ Day, according to its chairman Jagadesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The University Grants Commission will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers' Day, according to its chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five schemes that will be launched on Monday are: Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, and Dr D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country," Mr. Kumar said on Sunday.

The 'Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members' is being launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and ₹50,000 per annum as contingency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members' seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is ₹10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

The 'Dr D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members' will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The 'Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.

This fellowship has 900 seats and 30% of them are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and ₹50,000 per annum as contingency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education
teachers
children

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app