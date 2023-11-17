United Nations panel on road safety to meet in Delhi next month

November 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Measures to curtail road safety hazards facing delivery agents zipping around on two wheelers and operating under strict timelines to ship e-commerce orders will be among the key issues before a United Nations panel on road traffic meeting in New Delhi next month.

The three-day conference held from November 4 to 6 is being jointly organised by the Institute of Road Traffic Education and the Global Road Safety Forum of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and its Asia-Pacific counterpart, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Nearly 23 countries are expected to participate in the conference. The conference will deliberate over road safety concerns emanating from proliferation of delivery agents as well as operation of two-wheeler taxis and two-wheeler ambulances as well as the need for regulatory and legal changes in the law.

Experts will also discuss safety of vulnerable road users such as two-wheeler users and pedestrians, including segregation of power-two wheelers and solutions for pedestrians on high-speed corridors.

The importance of driver training, medical standards for driver fitness and certification as well as defining the scale of injury and death from road crashes will be some of the other areas that will also be deliberated over.

The Global Road Safety Forum is the only permanent body in the United Nations system that focuses on improving road safety. It is the guardian of the United Nations legal instruments aimed at harmonising traffic rules, including the Conventions on Road Traffic and on Road Signs and Signals of 1968.

