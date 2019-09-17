Union Ministry should intervene in Aarey car shed matter: Jairam Ramesh

Former Union Minister for Environment and Forest Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the Union Ministry should intervene in the Aarey car shed matter as it affects the environment at large.

“A threat to Aarey is a threat to environment everywhere. So I think the Central government should intervene. Mr. Javadekar should exercise his authority. If it is an eco-sensitive zone, then the Central government has the authority,” Mr. Ramesh said. He added that as environment minister he had intervened in many issues which did not fall strictly within the ambit of the Central government, because it was affecting the environment.

Mr. Ramesh also added that the Aarey car shed was just the start and would open the door for other projects.

“There are other options. It shouldn’t be ‘my way or the highway’. This is stubbornness. I would ask the government to stop being stubborn,” he said. Mr. Ramesh said that the issue was not created out of pressure from the NGOs but it was out of public sentiment.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for only talking about the environment and doing nothing on the ground. He commended Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray for their stand opposing the construction of car depot in Aarey Colony but also taunted them saying their ‘bark was worse than their bite’.

“Making statements is not enough. They need to take the next step and convince their alliance partner that this will hurt the city,” he said.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday stated that the car shed will meet the same fate as the Nanar refinery, which was moved out of Ratnagiri after Sena’s protests.

The car depot at Aarey for the underground Colaba to SEEPZ Metro Line 3 has seen stiff opposition from citizen groups and environmentalists as it involves removing of 2,646 trees from a 31-hectare plot.

Mr. Ramesh stated that nobody was against Metro but development should be sustainable.