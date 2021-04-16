Union ministries, PSUs told to make beds available for COVID

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 17:18 IST

To work with State, district authorities to provide treatment.

The Union Health Ministry has advised Central ministries and their PSUs to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID-19 management in States/ UTs and to ensure that details of such dedicated hospitals/blocks be provided to the public.

In a release issued on Friday the Ministry said, “To substantially augment the hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients across the country, the Health Ministry has advised all Central Ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set-up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID Care, as was done last year,” noted the Ministry release.

It added that these hospitals/blocks should have separate entry and exit points to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised critical care units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry etc., along with dedicated health work force.

In his letter written to Central ministries, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the sudden surge in cases across the country calls for similar supportive action as last year from all such Ministries / Departments and their PSUs and the Hospitals under their control.

The Central Ministries have been also been advised to provide details of such dedicated hospital wards/blocks, duly coordinating with the respective health departments of States/UTs and the District Health Administration of the States/Districts wherever these hospitals are located.

It has also been suggested that a Nodal Officer may be nominated from the Ministry/Department for necessary coordination with the respective States/UTs for this purpose and their contact details be shared with the respective States/UTs as well as the Health Ministry.