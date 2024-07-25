Union Minister’s proposal to bring north Bengal under Northeast sparks row

A proposal by Union Minister of State for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONEAR) Sukanta Majumdar, who is also the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, to include north Bengal in the Northeast region has not only sparked a fresh row about division of the State but embarrassed the BJP with demands of a Greater Cooch Behar State being raised afresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If north Bengal is included with Northeast as a part of West Bengal, then north Bengal will get its fair share of funds from central schemes and the region can see development. I do not think that the State government will have any objections to the proposal,” Mr. Majumdar said.

The BJP MP from Balurghat said he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over the proposal. While the remark evoked strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress leadership which accused the BJP leader of trying to divide the State, certain leaders and supporters of the BJP made other demands, embarrassing the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-supported Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Roy, alias Ananta Maharaj, said before including north Bengal in the Northeast region, the Centre should concede to the demand of a Greater Cooch Behar State.

“First, they should create a separate Cooch Behar and then include north Bengal in Northeast. Though it is not on paper, the government has given us a commitment in this regard (for a Cooch Behar State),” Mr. Roy said.

Mr. Roy is a leader of the Greater Coochbehar Peoples Association and was elected to the Upper House in 2023 with the support of BJP legislators from West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Utopian idea’

Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP legislator from Kurseong in Darjeeling district, described Mr. Majumdar’s proposal as a utopian idea to mislead the people.

“This will never be realised. Half of the State cannot go to the North East Council. Mr. Majumdar is disheartened with the Lok Sabha results of 2024 and fears that in 2026 people of North Bengal will desert the BJP. That is why there is an attempt to spread confusion. Officially as a BJP MLA, I will not accept this,” Mr. Sharma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurseong MLA, who has been vocal over the demand for a separate State of Gorkhaland, said that if Mr. Majumdar is serious about including north Bengal in the Northeast then first the State should be divided. “Indulging in politics over the issue is not right,” he said.

The development comes weeks after the Lok Sabha election in which the BJP won six of the eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal. In 2019, the BJP had won seven seats. The BJP’s margin of victory on several seats including Darjeeling came down in 2024 compared to 2019.

Demands of creation of a separate State out of territories of north Bengal have been raised by separate groups and political parties. Among these, the demand for creation of Gorkhaland to be carved out of territories of Darjeeling hills and parts of Terai and Dooars have dominated politics since the 1980s.

The Trinamool Congress leadership led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed attempts to divide the State. The party leadership had described the State BJP president’s remarks “an evil plan by the BJP to divide West Bengal”.

“Even the Prime Minister doesn’t have the power to entertain such an unconstitutional and illegal demand. This is an evil plan by the BJP to divide West Bengal, as they have been losing elections in the State since 2011,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.