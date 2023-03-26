Union Ministers flag off first Delhi-Dharamshala flight

March 26, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first IndiGo airlines’ Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi flight was flagged off on Sunday by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd.) V.K. Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thakur expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for facilitating IndiGo connectivity to Himachal Pradesh.

Mr. Thakur made a case for a larger airport and said that, currently, passengers visiting Himachal Pradesh from all over India have to go to Delhi and then board connecting flights to the State. A larger airport would provide direct seamless connectivity to passengers.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the rapid expansion of airport infrastructure in the country and said the number of airports had gone from 74 to over 140 in a short span of time. He said that owing to the UDAN scheme, flying had become affordable for the general public.

Mr. Thakur said the Dharamshala airport connected five districts, directly benefiting half of the State’s population. “This single IndiGo flight goes a long way in connecting half of the State and a few places in Punjab to the rest of the country,” he said.

General Singh said the Dharamshala airport had seen its first flight in 1990, and subsequently saw its operations expanding, and now had a runway of 1,376 m. He said the runway could be further lengthened, if space permitted.

Mr. Scindia said what was not achieved in the past 65 years in the field of civil aviation had been achieved in the past nine years with the creation of 148 airports, waterdromes, and heliports. He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation was working towards taking it beyond 200 airports within the next three to four years.

Mr. Scindia lauded Mr. Thakur’s efforts in creating sports infrastructure in the State. He drew parallels between the stadium in Dharamshala to the best in the world.

The Minister acknowledged the request for expansion of Dharamshala airport and said his Ministry was already working on a two-phase plan for it. The first phase involved lengthening of the current runway to 1,900 m., and then to 3,110 m. during the second phase.

He said the runway restoration at the Shimla airport had been completed and site clearance provided for a greenfield airport in Mandi.

Himachal Pradesh has been provided 44 routes under UDAN, of which 22 are already operational. Connectivity has increased from 40 aircraft per week in 2013-14 to 110, an increase of 175% over nine years.