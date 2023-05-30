Union Ministers, BJP CMs say a new India has emerged under 9 years of Modi rule

May 30, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - New Delhi

In a nationwide public outreach, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and party’s top leaders on Monday highlighted the achievements of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. From welfare schemes to infrastructural development, COVID management to measures like free housing and toilets, from global stature of India to national security, party leaders highlighted every initiative of the Modi government and also expressed full faith of coming to power, with full majority, in 2024.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, who was sharing the dais with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said the country had witnessed “unprecedented” development in every sector due to Mr. Modi’s policies. Mr. Thakur also expressed confidence of the BJP to get an hat-trick in 2024.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who was addressing a celebration of nine years of the Modi government in Lucknow on Monday, said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister, had brought safe borders, world-class infrastructure and ‘great’ global esteem. He added that the Modi government took care of people of all sections of society with its ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ motto.

“The last nine years have seen the emergence of a new India,” he added.

Also read: Explained | Is PMGKAY still needed?

New records

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the State had set new records in the fields of better connectivity, education, medical, infrastructure and tourism and agriculture under the Prime Minister’s guidance.

Similar words were echoed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Prime Minister, who flagged off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing on May 29, also dedicated 182 route km of newly electrified sections and inaugurated a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. The train will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri and the journey will take 5 hours 30 minutes.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Guwahati that before 2014, the allocation for the Railways for the northeast was ₹2,000 crore but it had increased to ₹10,200 crore under the Modi government.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who was participating in a national outreach in Raipur, said the country had never witnessed such scale of development and growth as it had seen since 2014.

The BJP Ministers explained the achievements of the Modi government 2.0 with Power-Point presentations. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in one such event in Delhi while Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was in Hyderabad, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Patna. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav and G. Kishan Reddy spoke in Jaipur, Rohtak, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar respectively.

Water connections

The Power-Point presentation explained how the Modi government had provided water connections to 12 crore households in nine years and given 9.60 crore cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojna.

“Over 80 crore people were helped with food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna. Over 50 crore beneficiaries were covered under the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme,” Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the last nine years India had become world’s frontline nation and all this was possible because of the personal outreach and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on completion of nine years of the Modi government, the Minister said path-breaking reforms and the phenomenal infrastructural development had taken the country on par with developed nations

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said in Shimla that the government not only focused on “seva [service], sushasan [good governance] and garib kalyan [welfare of the poor]“ but also bolstered the image of India at the international level in the last nine years.

The BJP has planned a month-long mass connect exercise from May 30, the day the Modi government took oath for the second term in 2019. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer district of poll-bound Rajasthan on May 31.