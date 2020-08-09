Union Minister who claimed papad will boost antibodies against COVID-19 tests positive

New Delhi

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi.

The junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.

“After developing symptoms of COVID-19, I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health,” he said.

In July, the BJP MP from Bikaner had claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, papad, had a role in boosting immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19. A video of the Minister endorsing Bhabhiji papad, which he called a health supplement, went viral on social media.