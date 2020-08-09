Union Minister who claimed papad will boost antibodies against COVID-19 tests positive

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi.
The junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.
“After developing symptoms of COVID-19, I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health,” he said.
In July, the BJP MP from Bikaner had claimed that a particular brand of the ubiquitous Indian snack, papad, had a role in boosting immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19. A video of the Minister endorsing Bhabhiji papad, which he called a health supplement, went viral on social media.
