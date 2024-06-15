ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi ‘mother of India’

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Thrissur (Kerala)

He explained that describing Karunakaran as the “father” of the Congress in Kerala was not a disrespect to the founders or co-founders of the grand old party.

PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi paying tributes to the late Congress veteran K. Karunakaran and his wife, Kalyanikuttyamma, at their Smriti Mandapam in Thrissur on Saturday.

Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi on Saturday described former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi as the “mother of India” and the late Congress Chief Minister K. Karunakaran as a “courageous administrator”. The BJP leader also termed Karunakaran and Marxist veteran E.K. Nayanar his “political gurus”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gopi was speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial of Karunakaran at Punkunnam in Thrissur.

Interestingly, Mr. Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by dashing the hopes of Karunakaran’s son and Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who finished third in a triangular contest in the April 26 polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi visits Our Lady of Lourdes MetropolitanCathedral in Thrissur on Saturday.

Urging mediapersons not to add any political connotation to his visit to the Karunakaran memorial, Mr. Gopi said he came here to pay his respects to his “guru”. Like Nayanar and his wife, Sarada, he had close relations with Karunakaran and his wife, Kalyanikuttyamma, also.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had visited Nayanar’s home in Kannur and renewed his relationship with his family members on June 12.

Mr. Gopi said as he viewed Indira Gandhi as “bharathathinte mathavu” (mother of India), Karunakaran was the “father of the Congress party in the State” for him. He explained that describing Karunakaran as the “father” of the Congress in Kerala was not a disrespect to the founders or co-founders of the grand old party in the southern State. The actor-turned-politician also hailed the administrative capabilities of the Congress veteran and dubbed him as a “courageous administrator” of his generation.

He further said that though he had expressed his desire to visit the ‘‘Murali Mandiram’’ in 2019, the veteran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who recently defected to the BJP, discouraged him due to political reasons.

Later, Mr. Gopi visited the famous Our Lady of Lourdes MetropolitanCathedral in the city, offered prayers and presented a golden rosary to the church.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US