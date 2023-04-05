ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister slams Opposition parties after SC turns down their petition alleging misuse of probe agencies

April 05, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

SC had refused to take up joint petition by 14 parties, saying Centre used ED and CBI to arrest Opposition leaders

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on April 5 said some of the Opposition parties had indulged in corruption and attempted to come together on one platform, but their reality was “exposed” in court.

Mr. Thakur’s remarks came hours after the Supreme Court refused to take up a joint petition by 14 parties, alleging the Centre’s “arbitrary use” of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to arrest and institute criminal proceedings against Opposition leaders.

The Minister said after the investigations were launched into the acts of corruption, the leaders would at times, take to the streets and stall Parliament proceedings. However, he said, their reality had been exposed among the public and also in court.

He alleged that the Congress led the corrupt. Instead of cooperating in the probe, attempts were made to delay the matter in court, he said.

Mr. Thakur said it was the investigating agencies’ right to conduct a probe against those facing corruption charges, in order to ensure timely action.

