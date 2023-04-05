HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister slams Opposition parties after SC turns down their petition alleging misuse of probe agencies

SC had refused to take up joint petition by 14 parties, saying Centre used ED and CBI to arrest Opposition leaders

April 05, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

File photo of Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on April 5, said some of the Opposition parties indulged in corruption and attempted to come together on one platform, but their reality was “exposed” in court.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi disqualification | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of double standards

Mr. Thakur’s remarks came hours after the Supreme Court refused to take up a joint petition by 14 parties, alleging the Centre’s “arbitrary use” of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to arrest and institute criminal proceedings against Opposition leaders.

The Minister said after the investigations were launched into the acts of corruption, the leaders would at times, take to the streets and stall Parliament proceedings. However, he said, their reality had been exposed among the public and also in court.

He alleged that the Congress led the corrupt. Instead of cooperating in the probe, attempts were made to delay the matter in court, he said.

Mr. Thakur said it was the investigating agencies’ right to conduct a probe against those facing corruption charges, in order to ensure timely action.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Indian National Congress / law enforcement / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.