Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house vandalised by mob in Manipur

June 16, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Imphal

Union Minister of State for External Affairs R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob on Thursday night, June 15, 2023, officials said.

Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the Minister’s house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.

Also read: Retaliatory strike by village guards leaves nine dead in Manipur

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mob which roamed the town late on June 15 also clashed with security forces, the officials said.

Incidents of clashes and attacks have resurfaced in Manipur this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.