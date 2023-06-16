ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house vandalised by mob in Manipur

June 16, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Imphal

Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the Minister’s house from being burnt down

PTI

Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur, Thursday, June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs R.K. Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob on Thursday night, June 15, 2023, officials said.

Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts by the mob and save the Minister’s house from being burnt down on Thursday night, they said.

The development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon.

The mob which roamed the town late on June 15 also clashed with security forces, the officials said.

Incidents of clashes and attacks have resurfaced in Manipur this week.

