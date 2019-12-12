National

Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s house in Assam attacked by Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protesters: officials

Rameswar Teli

They said properties were damaged at the residence located at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district without giving further details

The house of Union Minister Rameswar Teli in Assam’s Duliajan was attacked by Anti-Citizenship Bill protesters on Wednesday night, officials said.

They said properties were damaged at the Minister’s house located in Dibrugarh district, without giving further details. The Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries represents Dibrugarh in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh. The Anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta in the district, officials said. The Army has been deployed in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts in Assam as the protests spread.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

