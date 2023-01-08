HamberMenu
Union Minister Piyush Goyal to visit Washington for 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum

Piyush Goyal will participate at the delegation level talks of India-US Trade Policy Forum on January 11

January 08, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. File

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States to engage his American counterpart as part of the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) during January 9 to 11. 

Mr Goyal will participate at the delegation level talks of the India-US Trade Policy Forum that will be held on January 11 in Washington DC. Ahead of the meeting, he will interact with USTR (US Trade Representative) Ambassador Catherine Tai for a one-on-one engagement, informed a government press release. 

He will also meet Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during his stay in Washington DC. “The 12th TPF Ministerial meeting was held on 23 November 2021 after a gap of four years in New Delhi,” the press note said. 

Mr Goyal will meet leading American entrepreneurs, CEOs of “reputed multinational enterprises and attend a community meeting in New York during the first part of the visit. The TPF is led by the Commerce and Industry Minister from the Indian side and Ambassador Catharine Tai from the side of the U.S. administration.

