Union Minister Piyush Goyal appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union Minster Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Mr. Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.

